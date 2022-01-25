Nvidia Places First in GlassDoor Ranking of Best Workplaces

Nvidia NVDA, with its cutting edge technology and until recently a soaring stock place, has turned into arguably the hottest semiconductor company in the country, if not the world.

It added to the accolades earlier this month, when job research firm Glassdoor named it the best place to work in the U.S. among companies with at least 1,000 workers. The ranking was determined by employee reviews submitted anonymously to Glassdoor.

Glassdoor offered bites of employee reviews for Nvidia. On the plus side, 273 reviews cited “work-life balance,” and 237 reviews mentioned “cutting edge technology." On the minus said, 296 reviews cited “work-life balance.” So it looks like a split decision for that criterion.

Morningstar analyst Abhinav Davuluri is impressed with the company. “Nvidia is the top designer of discrete graphics processing units that enhance the visual experience on computing platforms,” he wrote in a commentary.

“The firm's chips are used in a variety of end markets, including high-end PCs for gaming and data centers.”

To be sure, Nvidia stock slid 4.5% Tuesday, after Bloomberg reported that the chipmaker is prepared to abandon its $40 billion takeover of U.K.-based Arm Holdings. The stock has lost 24% year to date. But now may be a good time to look at it, says TheStreet.com’s Bret Kenwell.

Getting back to the Glassdoor ranking of the best places to work, HubSpot (HUBS) - Get HubSpot, Inc. Report, a marketing software company, took second place, followed by consulting firm Bain, real estate brokerage eXp Realty, content management platform Box (BOX) - Get Box, Inc. Class A Report, consulting firm Boston Consulting Group, Alphabet’s (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report Google, Veterans United Home Loans, apparel company Lululemon (LULU) - Get Lululemon Athletica Inc Report and customer relationship software company Salesforce (CRM) - Get salesforce.com, inc. Report.

Glassdoor provided snippets of employee reviews of the companies.

"Work Life Balance"

As for HubSpot, on the positive side, 130 reviews cited work-life balance, and 97 reviews mentioned unlimited vacation. On the negative said, 72 reviews cited “work-life balance,” and 59 reviews mentioned, "fast paced."

As for Bain, on the plus side, 298 reviews cited said “great people,” and 274 reviews mentioned “great culture.” On the minus side, 72 reviews cited “client services,” and 63 reviews mentioned "hours and travel.”

As for eXp, on the positive side, 163 reviews cited "revenue share," and 77 reviews mentioned the firm’s strength as a “broker.” On the negative side, 54 reviews mentioned the difficulties for new agents.

As for Box, on the plus side, 67 reviews cited “great culture," and 64 mentioned "work-life balance." On the minus side, 83 reviews mentioned the lack of a 401k match.

As for Boston Consulting Group, on the positive side, 270 reviews cited “great people,” and 250 reviews mentioned “smart people.” On the negative side, 1,298 reviews cited long working hours.

As for Google, on the positive side, 790 reviews cited "great people," while 652 reviews mentioned “great place." On the negative side, 337 reviews cited the “large company,” and 160 reviews said the workload is too heavy.

As for Veterans United, on the plus side, 36 reviews cited “work-life balance," and 36 reviews also mentioned "work environment.” On the minus side, 16 reviews cited deficiencies with loan officers, and 15 mentioned “work-life balance.”

As for Lululemon, on the positive side, 286 reviews cited the “work environment,” and 240 reviews mentioned “great benefits.” On the negative side, 154 reviews cited "work-life balance.”

As for Salesforce, on the plus side, 655 reviews cited "great benefits,” and 613 reviews mentioned “great culture.” On the minus side, 171 reviews cited a "big company” style, and 160 mentioned “fast-paced.”