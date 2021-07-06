5 Top Stock Gainers for Tuesday: Nvidia, FireEye and Weibo

Nvidia, FireEye, Weibo, PFSweb and Calix are five top stock gainers for Tuesday.

Stocks fell Tuesday as Wall Street came out of a long holiday weekend and oil prices turned lower following a surge after a breakdown of talks among the world's largest oil producers.

Here are some of the big movers in the stock market on Tuesday:

1. Nvidia | Increase 1.2%

Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report rose after another Wall Street analyst lifted his price target to near $1,000 amid expectations of continued strong demand for video graphics cards and related semiconductors that are used for both gaming and mining cryptocurrencies.

2. FireEye | Increase 3.5%

FireEye (FEYE) - Get Report, along with other cybersecurity-focused companies, climbed after a weekend cyberattack on software provider Kaseya, in which Russian hackers demanded $70 million to restore data.

Hundreds of companies were directly hit by the supply-chain attack on Kesaya's VSA software.

3. Weibo | Increase 7.5%

Weibo (WB) - Get Report shares rose sharply after the chairman of China’s Twitter-like (TWTR) - Get Report social-media company denied a report that he and a state investor were negotiating to take the company private.

The report came from Reuters, which cited sources.

4. PFSweb | Increase 36.1%

Shares of PFSweb (PFSW) - Get Report soared after the commerce services company said it had agreed to sell LiveArea, its global customer experience and commerce agency business unit, to Merkle, a customer experience management company within Dentsu Group’s international business, Dentsu International.

5. Calix | Increase 4.9%

Calix (CALX) - Get Report advanced after the software company said it had signed a memorandum of understanding with Vienna, Austria-based RHI Magnesita to develop a commercial-scale demonstration facility.