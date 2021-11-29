Jim Cramer Talks With Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang

CEO describes a time when every store and drive-through will have an automated avatar -- powered by its chips -- that doesn't make mistakes.

Imagine driving up to a fast food window and being served by an avatar that speaks every language, understands accents, doesn’t make mistakes and knows everything about the company and the food.

That was the emerging picture that Jensen Huang, founder, president and CEO of Nvidia, (NVDA) - Get NVIDIA Corporation Report painted for Jim Cramer on a recent episode of the "Mad Money" TV show.

“For every single drive-through, every single fast food restaurant, every single retail store, we should have automated avatars — agents — that represent your brand, and we could teach this character how to present your brand and understand your brand and have excellent customer support all over the place,” Huang told Cramer.

Huang told Cramer the time is right to provide artificial intelligence avatars to the retail industry, with a current shortage of human workers, so much work becoming remote and big concerns about security. He didn’t specify exactly when such products might be available. Huang has said work in the emerging virtual omniverse will allow huge savings and change how business is done.

Nvidia, which started in the 1990s, boasts of inventing the GPU (graphics processing unit) and pioneering high-speed processing units for games and many other devices. The company has recently zoomed into many other areas beyond semiconductors. Huang told Cramer the company has a list of 10,000 things it would like to explore with enough growth to last 50 years from the ones that will work. Shares of Nvidia have soared more than 100% this year.

Nvidia is now a leader in gaming, the data center and professional visualization, Huang said, and provides the chips to simulate graphics, physics and even intelligence. He explained that in today's world, companies want to simulate everything, from how their product will perform to how best to route packages or deploy resources. Simulating in Nvidia's omniverse is faster and far less expensive than running experiments in the real world, he added.

When it comes to artificial intelligence, Huang said Nvidia is making big strides. The latest AI cannot only understand words and sentences, but also the context and the intent of what is being asked. Huang told Cramer AI can actually learn “common sense” from the process of programming and correcting mistakes with the huge amount of human knowledge needed for AI to really work.

One of the biggest areas of future innovation for Nvidia will be using its simulation technology to reduce waste in all areas of industry, which will be very good for the planet, Huang said.

Waste comes in all forms, Huang said, from wasted energy on the power grid, wasted radio waves in the air to connect your devices, to physical waste at factories. Simulating better ways of doing all these things will change the world.

Cramer, who named his dog Nvidia, said the company is among the most fun to follow.

“The intersection between fun things and impactful things for the world and commerce, that interaction is rich. It is not an empty set,” Huang told Cramer.