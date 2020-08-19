Nvidia Earnings Live Blog Coming After the Close Wednesday

Among the things to watch for are gaming and data center revenue and commentary, and any details on Nvidia's reported interest in buying ARM.

TheStreet and RealMoney tech columnist Eric Jhonsa will be live blogging Nvidia’s (NVDA) - Get Report July quarter earnings report after the close on Wednesday, August 19. Investors are expecting a lot from the giant chipmaker, having bid up shares of Nvidia by more than 100% so far this year amid bullish sentiment surrounding the company’s strength in the gaming and data center sectors.

Among the key things to watch for on Wednesday are gaming commentary and revenue, which is expected to rise 7% year-over-year to $1.41 billion in the July quarter and 3% year-over-year to $1.7 billion in the October quarter; data center commentary and revenue, which is expected to rise 172% to $1.71 billion based on strong demand from hyper scalers building capacity during the pandemic, but which also may face headwinds from struggling businesses cutting back on IT investments; the performance of other segments such as automotive, professional visualization and OEM & IP; and any commentary about reports that Nvidia is trying to acquire British chip design giant ARM from Japan’s Softbank.

Analysts are expecting Nvidia to post July quarter (fiscal second quarter) revenue of $3.65 billion (up 42% annually) and non-GAAP EPS of $1.98. For the October quarter -- Nvidia typically provides quarterly sales guidance -- the revenue consensus is at $3.97 billion (up 32%).

We’ll also be reporting on and analyzing Nvidia’s earnings call with analysts, scheduled for 5 p.m. E.T.

