Nvidia Cancels In-Person Developers Conference Over Coronavirus Concerns

Nvidia is moving its annual GTC developers event online, joining others who have pulled the plug on large in-person gatherings.

Nvidia is the latest organization to nix an in-person conference due to growing concern over the spread of coronavirus.

The company said that it will move its annual GTC conference, scheduled for late March, online to prioritize the safety of employees and partners. Shares of Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report were down 0.77% on Monday to $267.98.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang will still deliver a keynote address that will be livestreamed, and those who purchased tickets to GTC will be issued a full refund, the company said.

Last week, Facebook (FB) - Get Report canceled F8, its annual developer conference, over concerns about the ongoing outbreak. Both F8 and Nvidia GTC were scheduled to take place at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center.

The Game Developers Conference (GDC), which had been scheduled to take place in San Francisco next week, was "indefinitely postponed" after Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report and other major participants pulled out of the event.

Northern California is home to several of the confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the U.S. Collectively, the tech events had been expected to draw thousands to the area.

