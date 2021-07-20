TheStreet home
What Investors Need to Know About Robinhood's Roadshow
Publish date:

Premarket Movers Tuesday: Nvidia, Ardelyx, IBM

Stocks moving in premarket trading Tuesday include Nvidia, Ardelyx, IBM, PPG Industries and Halliburton.
Author:

Stock futures traded higher Tuesday, indicating Wall Street will claw back some losses from Monday's selloff as investors turned their attention to a slew of earnings reports.

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Tuesday:

1. Nvidia - Up 0.68%

Nvidia  (NVDA) - Get Report moved higher as the chipmaker's shares are set to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis following a spring decision to make them more accessible to individual investors and company employees. 

The stock has risen nearly 80% over the past year, giving it a market value of around $453 billion.

Why AMD Stock Is Headed for $100

2. Ardelyx - Down 73%

Ardelyx  (ARDX) - Get Report shares tumbled, extending Monday’s losses, after the Food and Drug Administration said it had identified “deficiencies” on the company’s application for Tenapanor, a drug that controls serum phosphorus, a condition caused by chronic kidney disease in dialysis patients.

TST Recommends

3. International Business Machines - Up 3.6%

Shares of International Business Machines  (IBM) - Get Report rose after the computer giant posted stronger-than-expected second-quarter earnings as cloud revenue and operating margins improved. 

Earnings came to $2.33 a share, up 6.9% from the same period last year and just ahead of the consensus forecast of $2.29.

4. PPG Industries - Down 5.3%

PPG Industries  (PPG) - Get Report shares were down after the paints, coatings and specialty materials company missed Wall Street's second-quarter earnings expectations. 

The company said "pervasive raw material supply disruptions drove year-over-year cost inflation of a mid-to-high-teen percentage."

5. Halliburton - Up 2.7%

Shares of Halliburton  (HAL) - Get Report rose after the energy company beat Wall Street's second-quarter earnings expectations. 

Halliburton reported net income of $227 million, or 26 cents a share, up from $170 million, or 19 cents a share, a year ago. Revenue totaled $3.707 billion, up from $3.451 billion.

