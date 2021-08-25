August 25, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Jim Cramer: Where Intel Stands Among the Semiconductors After Earnings
Jim Cramer: Where Intel Stands Among the Semiconductors After Earnings
Publish date:

Nvidia and AMD Analysts Upbeat but With a Caveat

Chipmakers Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices were the subject of upbeat commentaries from two analysts, though one of them sees risk.
Author:

Semiconductor sultans Nvidia  (NVDA) - Get Report and Advanced Micro Devices  (AMD) - Get Report on Wednesday received upbeat commentaries from two analysts, though one of them sees risk.

Nvidia shares recently traded at $217.56, down 0.2%, and AMD was at $108, up 0.3%.

Hans Mosesmann of Rosenblatt Securities has a buy rating on both stocks. He likes the possibilities created by the boom in artificial intelligence, Bloomberg reports.

“The emerging transition to AI production and moderation of Moore’s Law silicon cadence is leading to the biggest semiconductor cycle,” Mosesmann wrote.

Piper Sandler’s Harsh Kumar has overweight ratings on both Santa Clara, Calif., companies, but he’s cautious. 

How to Play Nvidia and BJ's After Breakout: Real Money

“We see higher-multiple stocks more susceptible to downside risk,” he wrote, according to Bloomberg.

TheStreet Recommends

“Broadcom  (AVGO) - Get Report is best positioned, given its discounted valuation and sticky software business, while Nvidia and AMD are most at risk, given their higher valuations and exposure to discretionary areas.”

Broadcom recently traded at $480.59, down 0.2%

Kumar feels “confident” about the semiconductor industry’s performance in the short term. But “things may become a bit murky into the second half of 2022, at least relative to current trends,” he said.

Morningstar analyst Abhinav Davuluri likes Nvidia but thinks it’s way overvalued. Last week he put fair value at $138.

“Our fair value estimate for Nvidia … includes a 50% probability that Nvidia closes its pending acquisition of Arm,” he said.

Meanwhile, “[wide-moat] Nvidia reported remarkable second-quarter results with revenue ahead of management’s guidance,” he said.

AMD and Nvidia are holdings in the portfolio of Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS investing club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells the stocks? Learn more now.

Jim Cramer Live 041621 Lead
JIM CRAMER

Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Wynn, Wells Fargo and AMD

Watch Jim Cramer on TheStreet Live 8/25/21
JIM CRAMER

Watch Live: Jim Cramer on GameStop, AMC, Retail Earnings, Amazon

Marvell Technology Group Lead
INVESTING

Marvell Stock Gets Nod from Credit Suisse Ahead of Earnings

NYSE Trader Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Trade Mixed as Wall Street Pauses Ahead of Jackson Hole Retreat

Best of RealMoney
INVESTING

5 Best Stories on Real Money: Cramer on Amazon's Fading Star, Understanding NFTs

Microchip Technology Lead
INVESTING

Microchip Technology Stock Jumps On 2-for-1 Stock Split Plans

New York Stock Exchange Lead
INVESTING

GameStop Extends Meme Rally, Dow Futures Higher With Fed Summit in Sight

Nordstrom Bulls Are in Control - Here's Where the Stock Can Go Now
INVESTING

Nordstrom Stock Tumbles on Lagging Sales, J.P. Morgan Price Target Cut