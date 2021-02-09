Nucor Expects Record Earnings in First Quarter

Nucor says it's encouraged 'by positive economic trends and the robust demand.'

Boosted by positive economic trends and robust demand, Nucor (NUE) - Get Report said Tuesday that its first-quarter net earnings could exceed $900 million, well above Wall Street's forecast.

Shares of the largest U.S. steel producer were up 1.7% to $54.60 in trading Tuesday.

"We are encouraged by positive economic trends and the robust demand we are seeing across our markets," Leon Topalian, president and CEO, said in a statement. "We currently expect our first-quarter 2021 results to significantly exceed Nucor's previous record for quarterly net earnings, set in 2008."

Analysts surveyed by FactSet forecast net income of $432 million.

The company said its sheet, plate, bar and structural mills continue to forecast increased profitability in the first quarter of 2021 from the fourth quarter of 2020.

Nucor said the raw materials segment's performance in the first quarter is expected to be significantly improved compared with the fourth quarter of 2020 due to higher raw materials selling prices.

While it is difficult to provide precise guidance this early in the quarter, Nucor said it elected to provide the update due to what it sees "as an unusually large gap between its internal forecast and the current mean estimate for its first quarter earnings."

The company said that strong January operating results, as well as recent revisions to internal forecasts, reinforced Nucor's confidence in its expected results.

Last month, Nucor reported fourth-quarter net earnings of $398.8 million, or $1.30 a share, up from $107.8 million, or 35 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted earnings came to $1.34 a share, topping the Zacks estimate of $1.22. Fourth-quarter net sales increased 3% year over year to $5.26 billion, missing the Zacks estimate of $5.41 billion.