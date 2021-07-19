NRx Pharma Shares Blast Higher on Positive COVID News

NRx announced it will present evidence Wednesday that its drug aviptadil helps prevent cytokine storms in COVID-19 patients.

Shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals ( NRXP) skyrocketed Monday, after the company announced it will present evidence Wednesday that its drug aviptadil helps treat COVID-19 patients.

Specifically, NRx said the treatment helps prevent cytokine storm. The presentation is slated for the Disease Control and Prevention Summit.

NRx traded at $13.21, up 55% at last check, but has plunged 63% in the last six months.

“The presentation identifies a statistically significant effect of Zyesami (aviptadil) in preventing the sharp rise in cytokines, commonly associated with mortality in patients with COVID-19,” the company said.

“In the recently-completed Phase 2b/3 trial, patients treated with placebo experienced a statistically significant elevation in interleukin 6 (IL-6) cytokine levels, whereas those treated with Zyesami had a minimal increase in IL-6.”

Further, “the anti-cytokine effect of Zyesami was additionally associated with a significant decrease in 60-day mortality,” NRx said.

