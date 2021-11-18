Skip to main content
November 18, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
Earnings Recap: Alibaba, Macy’s, Kohl’s
Earnings Recap: Alibaba, Macy’s, Kohl’s
Publish date:

Novo Nordisk Agrees to Buy Dicerna Pharma for $3.3 Billion

Discerna Pharma shares jump after Novo Nordisk agrees to buy the company, with the deal expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Author:

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals  (DRNA) - Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Report jumped in premarket trading Thursday after the company agreed to be acquired by Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk  (NVO) - Get Novo Nordisk A/S Sponsored ADR Class B Report for $3.3 billion. 

The two companies have been engaged in a research collaboration since 2019 using Dicerna's ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) therapeutics to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. 

Under terms of the deal, Novo, through a subsidiary, will initiate a tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Dicerna for $38.25 per share. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Dicerna shares were up 78% to $37.91 in premarket trading Thursday after ending the trading day Wednesday at $21.28. Shares of Nova were up 0.81% at $115.34 in premarket trading.

TheStreet Recommends

"The acquisition of Dicerna accelerates Novo Nordisk's research within RNAi and expands the usage of the RNAi technology," said Novo chief scientific officer Marcus Schindler.

"We build on our successful collaboration and by combining Dicerna's state-of-the-art RNAi drug engine and intracellular delivery with our deep capabilities in disease biology understanding and tissue targeting."

"Since the start of our collaboration two years ago, the Dicerna and Novo Nordisk teams have established a strong rapport built on a foundation of mutual respect for one another's capabilities, culture and expertise," said Douglas Fambrough, Dicerna CEO. 

Novo says the transaction will not impact its full-year guidance but the deal is estimated to have a negative impact on operating profit growth in 2022. 

Novo Nordisk expects to initiate clinical development of the first investigational therapeutic to result from this collaboration in 2022. 

GoPro Stock Climbs on News of Camera Trade-Up Program
INVESTING

GoPro Stock Surges; JPMorgan Likes Pivot to Direct-to-Consumer

Macy's Lead
MARKETS

Macy's Stock Surges After Smashing Q3 Earnings Forecast, Boosting 2022 Outlook

Nvidia Lead
MARKETS

Nvidia Stock Surges On Q3 Earnings Beat, Metaverse Revenue Prospects

China Antitrust: Alibaba's Home Province Vows To 'supervise And Guide' The E-commerce Giant To Rectify Violations
MARKETS

Alibaba Stock Slides After Q2 Revenue Miss As Beijing Crackdown Bites

China's Yuan Oil Future Contracts Find Love Among Traders, Helping World's Largest Energy Importer Reduce Dependance On Dollars
MARKETS

Oil Slides To Six-Week Low On Reports China May Cooperate With US On Crude Release

Victoria's Secret Lead
INVESTING

Premarket Movers Thursday - Victoria's Secret, Nvidia, Kohl's

Boeing Slides After China Grounds Its Fleet of 737 MAX 8 Jets Following Crash
INVESTING

Boeing Stock Gains as J.P. Morgan Restores Bullish Outlook

Kohl's Lead
MARKETS

Kohl's Stock Leaps After Blasting Q3 Forecast, Boosting 2022 Profit Outlook