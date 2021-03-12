Premarket Movers Friday - Novavax, Ulta, L Brands, DocuSign

Stock futures were lower Friday and Treasury yields spiked, a day after optimism over the $1.9 trillion U.S. pandemic relief package sent equities to record highs.

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Friday.

1. Novavax NVAX | Up 15.6%

Shares of Novavax (NVAX) - Get Report were rising in premarket trading after the Gaithersburg, Maryland vaccine maker said its Covid-19 vaccine was effective against the original coronavirus strain and a variant that emerged in the U.K., but less so against another variant in South Africa.

Studies showed its vaccine candidate was 86.3% effective against the fast-spreading U.K. variant of COVID-19.

The vaccine was 96% effective in preventing cases caused by the original version of the coronavirus in a late-stage trial conducted in the United Kingdom

2. DocuSign DOCU | Down 3.45%

Shares of DocuSign (DOCU) - Get Report fell early Friday even after the e-signature solution company reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and sales that beat analysts' estimates.

Chief Executive Dan Springer said, ".. we grew our business nearly 50%, reached almost $1.5 billion in revenues, and achieved a record net retention rate of 123%. We believe this performance represents an acceleration of the ongoing trend towards the digital transformation of agreements."

3. Ulta ULTA | Down 9.3%

Shares of Ulta Beauty (ULTA) - Get Report fell sharply in premarket trading after its sales outlook came in below analysts' estimates.

The company also announced an unexpected change in top leadership. Ulta said Chief Executive Mary Dillon would step down in June to be replaced by company President David Kimbell.

4. Poshmark POSH | Down 14%

Shares of Poshmark (POSH) - Get Report fell Friday after the online platform for selling high-end secondhand apparel issued lower-than-expected guidance for its fiscal first quarter that sparked a flurry of analysts downgrades.

Poshmark reported better-than-expected sales and earnings for its latest quarter ended Dec. 31.

5. L Brands LB | Up 6.1%

Shares of L Brands (LB) - Get Report were rising on Friday morning after the parent of Victoria's Secret raised its guidance for the first quarter and announced plans to repay its debt.