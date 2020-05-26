Novavax Shares Rocket Higher As Biotech Starts Phase One COVID-19 Vaccine Trial

Novavax joined the race for a global coronavirus vaccine this week as it enrolled participants in a phase 1 trial that could produce results as early as July.

Novavax Inc. (NVAX) - Get Report shares surged Tuesday after the Maryland-based biotech said it has enrolled patients in a coronavirus vaccine trial that could produce phase 1 results as early as July.

Novavax said it will use its adjuvant technology, which can induce a stronger response to vaccines and increase the production of antiboides, alongside its NVX-CoV2373 coronavirus vaccine candidate. The phase 1 trial, Novavax said, will be conducted in the United States and, if successful, extended to other countries following the release of preliminary data in July.

“Administering our vaccine in the first participants of this clinical trial is a significant achievement, bringing us one step closer toward addressing the fundamental need for a vaccine in the fight against the global COVID‑19 pandemic,” said CEO Stanley Erck. “We look forward to sharing the clinical results in July and, if promising, quickly initiating the Phase 2 portion of the trial.”

Novavax shares were marked 20.75% higher in pre-market trading Tuesday to indicate an opening bell price of $55.68 each. a move that would more than triple the stock's value over the past three months.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell cautioned earlier this month that the U.S. economy may not recover from the current coronavirus downturn until the end of next year, and a full return is unlikely without a successful vaccine.

“Assuming there is not a second wave of the coronavirus, I think you will see the economy recover steadily through the second half of this year," Powell said in remarks broadcast on CBS's Face the Nation. "For the economy to fully recover people will have to be fully confident and that may have to await the arrival of a vaccine.”

Cambridge, Mass.-based Moderna Inc. (MRNA) - Get Report shares hit a record high last week after the group published details of its phase 1 vaccine study that suggested at least eight of the 45 patients involved developed coronavirus antibodies in the weeks following the injection of it developing the drug, mRNA-127.

The healthcare and pharmacy website, Stat News, however, published a report shortly after which questioned the study's sample size, the dearth of hard data and the lack of a corresponding statement from the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, which partnered with Moderna in the phase 1 study.