Novavax Rises on HealthCanada Request, Indonesia Vaccine Approval

Shares of Novavax (NVAX) - Get Novavax, Inc. Report jumped on Monday after the biotech company and a partner received emergency use authorization from Indonesia's health regulators for its Covid-19 vaccine.

Novavax also completed its rolling submission to HealthCanada for authorization of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate.

In addition, the company completed submission of all data and modules to the European Medicines Agency to support the final regulatory review of its dossier.

Shares of Novavax at last check rose 6.5% to $158.57.

Serum Institute of India will produce the Novavax Covid-19 vaccine in India and market it in Indonesia under the brand name Covovax.

Novavax, Gaithersburg, Md., got clearance from Indonesia's National Agency of Drug and Food Control.

"The first authorization of Novavax's Covid-19 vaccine exemplifies our commitment to equitable global access and will fill a vital need for Indonesia," said President and Chief Executive Stanley C. Erck said in a statement.

The country is slated to receive 20 million doses of the protein-based vaccine this year, according to the government.

"This also marks the first regulatory authorization worldwide of a protein-based Covid-19 vaccine based on Phase 3 clinical data demonstrating efficacy and a favorable safety profile," Erck added.

The final step to completing the application in the European Union will be an invitation from the EMA to file for conditional marketing authorization, Novavax said.

Novavax recently made regulatory filings for its vaccine in the U.K. and Australia and said it expected to complete regulatory filings shortly “in multiple additional markets.

It plans a supplemental filing for its vaccine for emergency use with the World Health Organization. And Novavax said it expected to submit the complete package to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration by year’s end.

Last month, the Maryland drugmaker was reportedly facing delays in the production of its developing coronavirus vaccine.

Politico reported Oct. 20 that Novavax had fallen short of production targets thanks in part to issues linked to testing the 'purity' of its NVX-CoV2373 coronavirus vaccine candidate.