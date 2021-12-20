Novavax Stock Gains Ahead of EU Covid Vaccine Approval

Novavax shares jump ahead of expected approval from the EU's drug regulator for its Covid-19 vaccine, which uses a more conventional technology than mRNA.

Novavax (NVAX) - Get Novavax, Inc. Report shares traded higher Monday ahead of expected approval from the European Union’s top drug regulator for its Covid-19 vaccine, which uses a more conventional technology that the company hopes will reduce vaccine hesitancy.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said its human medicines committee will hold an extraordinary meeting on Monday to decide on whether to give the nod to Novavax’s NVX-CoV2373 vaccine, now known as Nuvaxovid, which is a protein-based vaccine similar to what is used to protect against many childhood illnesses.

Novavax said its vaccine showed 90.4% efficacy against Covid in a North American trial. The Maryland-based company earlier this month filed with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration for approval of the vaccine after delaying its its schedule for FDA Emergency Use Authorization approval earlier this year.

Shares of Novavax were up 11.85% at $243.07 in premarket trading at last check. The stock is up nearly 93% year to date.

CEO Stanley Erck said in a statement that the company “looks forward to providing an additional vaccine option in Europe, built on a proven, well-understood technology platform.”

The vaccine “may help address major obstacles to global vaccination, including global distribution challenges and vaccine hesitancy,” Erck added.

Novavax’s so-called protein subunit technology is already in wide use around the world, having been the approach used for decades to vaccinate people against diseases including hepatitis B and whooping cough.

It also does not have to be stored in ultra-low temperatures like Pfizer (PFE) - Get Pfizer Inc. Report and Moderna's (MRNA) - Get Moderna, Inc. Report Covid vaccines, potentially giving it a logistical edge in places around the world where deep refrigeration is costly and difficulty.

Novavax uses tiny, lab-made fragments of a protein found on the surface of the coronavirus spike. When injected, these trigger a reaction by the immune system, so that if it later comes into contact with the Covid virus, it knows to attack it.

By contrast, the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines have dominated the global Covid response using pioneering, new mRNA technology.

The World Health Organization on Friday granted Emergency Use Listing of Novavax's vaccine.