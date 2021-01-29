Novavax, Siebert Financial: 5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday

Novavax, Siebert Financial, Skyworks, Oppenheimer Holdings and Inovio Pharmaceuticals are five top stock gainers for Friday.

Stocks were falling sharply Friday as the retail trading frenzy continued to rattle markets.

Here are some of the big movers in the stock market on Monday:

1. Novavax | Percentage Increase 59%

Novavax (NVAX) - Get Report shares surged as analysts praised the biotech after it reported promising results for its covid-19 vaccine candidate. The vaccine showed 89.3% efficacy against the disease, including the U.K. variant. It was less effective against an emerging South African variant.

2. Siebert Financial | Percentage Increase 211%

Siebert Financial (SIEB) - Get Report at one point quintupled after the brokerage became the latest stock to attract the attention of ordinary investors prompted by a Reddit message board called WallStreetBets. Siebert does retail brokerage business through its Muriel Siebert subsidiary.

3. Skyworks Solutions | Percentage Increase 6.7%

Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) - Get Report rose after the specialized semiconductor maker beat Wall Street's first-quarter-earnings estimates, offered upbeat guidance, and said the board had approved a $2 billion share-buyback plan.

4. Oppenheimer Holdings | Percentage Increase 14%

Oppenheimer Holdings (OPY) - Get Report was rising after the financial-services company said its fourth-quarter revenue net of interest expense was $422.9 million, beating Wall Street's forecasts. For the year, the company reported profit of $123 million, or $9.30 per share. Revenue totaled $1.2 billion.

5. Inovio Pharmaceuticls | Percentage Increase 15%

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) - Get Report climbed after Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - Get Report said its one-shot Covid-19 vaccine had a 66% protection rate for patients suffering moderate to severe forms of the coronavirus. JNJ's vaccine candidate was vector-based, and Inovio's DNA vaccine candidate against covid-19 showed 94% immunogenicity, which is the ability of a foreign substance to provoke an immune response.