Novavax Plunges for a Second Day on Revenue Miss, Vaccine Uncertainty

Many experts remain uncertain about whether a vaccine from Novavax will be successful and beat the multiple other candidates to market.

Novavax (NVAX) - Get Report fell for a second day Wednesday after the biotech company seeking to develop a successful coronavirus vaccine reported a revenue miss and as many experts remain uncertain about whether the vaccine will be successful and beat the multiple other candidates to the market.

Novavax shares recently traded at $126, down 15.71%. But it’s still up a whopping 3,040% year to date amid enthusiasm for the coronavirus vaccine.

Novavax said it lost $17.5 million, or 30 cents a share share, in the quarter, shrinking from a net loss of $39.6 million, or $1.69 a share, for the second quarter of 2019.

Revenue registered $35.5 million in the latest quarter, up almost three times from $3.4 million last year, thanks to increased development activities relating to its coronavirus vaccine. However, second-quarter revenue came in lower than Wall Street expectations.

Research and development expenses increased 15% to $34.8 million, “primarily due to increased development activities relating to” the vaccine, the company said.

Competitor Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report, meanwhile, said Tuesday it has won an award of up to $1.525 billion from the U.S. government for 100 million doses of its as-yet-unapproved mRNA-1273 vaccine candidate for COVID-19.

Last Friday, Novavax and Japanese drug maker Takeda (TAK) - Get Report unveiled a partnership to develop, produce and commercialize Novavax's coronavirus-vaccine candidate in Japan.

The company's NVX-CoV2373 is a protein made using Novavax's nanoparticle technology. Takeda will receive funding from Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare to support the technology transfer.

"Takeda’s leading position in Japan, technical expertise, regulatory know-how and manufacturing capacity make the company an ideal partner to further expand the global availability of NVX‑CoV2373,” Stanley Erck, president and chief executive of Novavax, Gaithersburg, Md., said in a statement.

Takeda will manufacture and sell up to 250 million doses of Novavax's drug candidate.