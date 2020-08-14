Novavax and Johnson & Johnson to Supply U.K. With Covid-19 Vaccines

Novavax and Johnson & Johnson each sign deals with the U.K. government to deliver millions of doses of experimental Covid-19 vaccines.

Novavax (NVAX) - Get Report and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - Get Report have each signed deals with the U.K. government to deliver millions of doses of experimental vaccines for Covid-19.

The U.K. government ordered 60 million doses of Novavax’s late-stage experimental vaccine, which may be available as early as the first quarter of 2021, the U.S. biotechnology company said in a statement Friday. Separately, J&J’s Janssen unit said it received an order for 30 million doses of its own Covid-19 trial vaccine.

The agreements come as countries around the world continue to race to secure a viable Covid-19 vaccine - even though one has yet to be created and approved.

Russia this week announced that it had approved its own vaccine, though the vaccine has yet to complete clinical trials and no information about any late-phase testing has been published.

The agreements with Novavax and Johnson & Johnson bring the total number of potential vaccine doses secured by the U.K. to more than 300 million. The country of 66 million has also signed deals with partners GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) - Get Report and Sanofi (SNY) - Get Report, Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report and BioNTech (BNTX) - Get Report as well as Valneva.

The University of Oxford and AstraZeneca (AZN) - Get Report are also prepping to make as many as 30 million doses of their own Covid-19 vaccine candidate available within the U.K. by September as part of a deal to deliver 100 million doses.

Meantime, the U.S. government has continued to dole out billions in funding to companies working on later-stage clinical development of a Covid-19 vaccine. Novavax last week was awarded $1.6 billion, while Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline will be receiving as much as $2.1 billion.

Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report has also announced positive results from late-stage trials of its own respective potential coronavirus vaccine.