Novavax Launches Phase 3 Trial of Covid-19 Vaccine Candidate

Novavax (NVAX) - Get Report, a late-stage biotechnology company, said on Monday that it was launching a Phase III trial of its covid-19 vaccine candidate in the U.S. and Mexico.

The trial will evaluate the vaccine candidate's efficacy, safety and ability to prompt an immune response, the company said in a statement.

The Gaithersburg, Md., company said that the Phases 1 and 2 trials showed that the vaccine provoked a robust immune response, generated highly neutralizing antibodies against the virus, and was generally well-tolerated.

“With the covid-19 pandemic raging around the globe, this trial is a critical step in building the global portfolio of safe and effective vaccines to protect the world’s population,” the company’s president and chief executive, Stanley Erck, said in a statement.

Two-thirds of the participants will be assigned to randomly receive two intramuscular injections of the vaccine, administered 21 days apart, while one-third of the trial participants will receive a placebo.

The Phase 3 trial’s primary endpoint is preventing confirmed symptomatic covid-19. The key secondary endpoint is preventing confirmed symptomatic moderate or severe covid-19, NVAX said.

The Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, which is part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, is providing up to $1.6 billion in efforts to support the vaccine’s Phase 3 trial.

The trial is also supported by the Department of Defense and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Novavax is also currently conducting a large Phase 3 clinical study in the U.K., a Phase 2b safety and efficacy study in South Africa, and an ongoing Phase 1/2 trial in the U.S. and Australia.

“Data from these trials are expected as soon as early first-quarter 2021, although timing depends on transmission rates in the regions,” the company said.

The company said in November that it had around 15,000 people enrolled in the Phase 3 trial in the U.K.

Novavax added that it has around 100 trial sites selected in the U.S.

At last check Novavax shares were off 2.6% at $125.96.