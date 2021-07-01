Novavax COVID Vaccine Candidate Shows 86.3% Efficacy Vs. Alpha Variant

Novavax's vaccine candidate showed a 96.4% efficacy rate against the original strain of COVID and 86.3% against the Alpha strain.

Novavax (NVAX) - Get Report shares edged higher on Thursday after the company's COVID-19 vaccine candidate showed high efficacy rates against both the original strain of the virus as well as the Alpha variant.

In a Phase 3 clinical trial conducted with 15,000 participants in the U.K. the Gaithersburg, Md., company's vaccine showed a 96.4% efficacy rate against the original strain and an 86.3% efficacy rate against the Alpha strain.

The Alpha variant was first identified in the U.K. and has been the most dominant form of the virus in many countries this year.

Read More: CureVac Slides After COVID-19 Vaccine Effectiveness Just 48%

Novavax did not mention the efficacy of the treatment against the Delta variant of the virus, which is now the most dominant form in the U.K.

The New England Journal of Medicine published a "final analysis" of the drug candidate this week detailing the study's results.

Last month, Novavax said its NVX-CoV2373 coronavirus vaccine candidate hit a 90.4% efficacy rate in a trial of nearly 30,000 participants, with a 100% protection rate against moderate and severe forms of the disease.

Its efficacy rate against "predominantly circulating" variants, Novavax said, was around 93%.

The drugmaker said it expected to seek regulatory clearance for the vaccine in the third quarter. It said it remained on track to reach manufacturing capacity of 100 million doses a month by October and 150 million doses a month by year-end.

Moderna, (MRNA) - Get Report meanwhile, saw its shares touch a record this week after the pharmaceutical company said its COVID-19 vaccine showed promise in protecting against variants of the disease, including the highly contagious Delta variant.