Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Shows 89% Efficacy

Vaccine candidate proves effective against UK variant of Covid and shows promise against emerging South African strain, company says.

Novavax (NVAX) - Get Report said after the bell Thursday that a Phase 3 trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate showed 89.3% efficacy against the disease, including against the fast-spreading UK variant and that an earlier-stage study showed promising results against the emerging South African variant.

The study “assessed efficacy during a period with high transmission and with a new UK variant strain of the virus emerging and circulating widely,” the company said in a statement. The trial was conducted in partnership with the U.K.’s vaccines taskforce.

A second more preliminary Phase 2b trial in South Africa showed promise against the South African variant of COVID-19, the company said.

The vaccine candidate, known as NVX-CoV2373, is the first “to demonstrate not only high clinical efficacy against COVID-19 but also significant clinical efficacy against both the rapidly emerging UK and South Africa variants,” said Stanley C. Erck, president and CEO of Novavax in the statement.

He added that “NVX-CoV2373 has the potential to play an important role in solving this global public health crisis. We look forward to continuing to work with our partners, collaborators, investigators and regulators around the world to make the vaccine available as quickly as possible.”

The UK study enrolled more than 15,000 participants between 18-84 years of age, including 27% over the age of 65, the company said. The company said the vaccine candidate showed efficacy of “95.6% against the original COVID-19 strain and 85.6% against the UK variant strain.”

Shares of Novavax rose $36.55, or 27%, to $170.56 in after-hours trading.