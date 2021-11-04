Novartis AG (NVS) - Get Novartis AG Sponsored ADR Report said Thursday that it will sell its stake in Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) back to its rival Swiss drugmaker for $20.7 billion, because after more than two decades, as it does not consider the investment "a strategic asset."

Shares of Novartis were off slightly to $83.47, while Roche was up slightly to $50.75. Both companies are based in Basel, Switzerland.

Novartis will report a gain from the sale of the stake in income from associated companies of about $14 billion, which will be core adjusted.

Novartis said it has been a Roche shareholder since May 2001 and currently holds 53.3 million bearer shares of Roche’s common stock, representing about 33% of aggregate outstanding bearer shares.

Novartis said it acquired the stake between 2001 and 2003 for a total consideration of roughly $5 billion as a long-term financial investment which delivered significant, recurring earnings contribution and cumulative dividends of over $6 billion.

This resulted in an annualized return of 10.2% over the holding period of the stake, Novartis.

"Today, Novartis does not consider the financial investment in Roche as part of its core business and therefore not a strategic asset," the company said.

Roche said its board has approved the deal. Board Chairman Christoph Franz said in a statement that, "I am convinced that the envisaged transaction is in the best interest of Roche and the holders of Roche equity securities from a strategic and economic perspective."

The sale is subject to the approval of Roche shareholders, who are scheduled to meet at an extraordinary general meeting on November 26.

“After more than 20 years as a shareholder of Roche, we concluded that now is the right time to monetize our investment," Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan said in a statement.

Narasimhan said the company intends to deploy the proceeds from the transaction "in line with our capital allocation priorities to maximize shareholder value and continue to reimagine medicine.”