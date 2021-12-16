Buyback Bonanza: Novartis May Snap Up $15 Billion of Stock

Swiss drug giant Novartis said it plans to deploy up to $15 billion for share buybacks, thanks to its $21 billion sale of Roche shares.

Swiss drug giant Novartis (NVS) - Get Novartis AG Report said Thursday that it planned to deploy as much as $15 billion for share buybacks, thanks its $20.7 billion sale earlier this month of shares in Swiss peer Roche (RHHBY) .

The buybacks will be executed by the end of 2023, Novartis said. Some analysts and investors thought the kitty would be directed to a big takeover.

Novartis's board and executive committee "are confident in the company’s short-, medium- and long-term growth profile based on strong in-market portfolio, a robust pipeline with up to 20 assets with significant potential, and advanced technology platforms,” the company said.

“With strong operational performance, prospects for earnings growth and the proceeds from the recent sale of the Roche stake, Novartis retains the flexibility to return value to shareholders.”

It can do so “without compromising the company’s capacity for value-creating bolt-on M&A, whilst providing a strong, growing dividend and reinvesting in the business.”

A proposal for an additional 10 billion Swiss franc ($10.1 billion) of buybacks will be presented to the company’s annual meeting on March 4 to cover the amount exceeding the 8.8 billion francs still available from an earlier authorization.

Novartis recently traded at $85.66, up 5.1%. Morningstar analyst Damien Conover puts fair value at $91 for the stock.

“Novartis’s research and development investor day highlighted a strong drug portfolio that enforces our confidence in the firm’s wide moat,” he wrote in a commentary two weeks ago.

“We continue to view the company as undervalued, with the market not fully appreciating the firm’s current portfolio and developing pipeline.”