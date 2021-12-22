Skip to main content
December 22, 2021
Novartis Agrees to Acquire Gyroscope Therapeutics for $1.5 Billion

Gyroscope is a U.K.-based gene therapy company that makes a treatment for geographic atrophy, a leading cause of blindness.
Swiss drug maker Novartis AG  (NVS ADR)  announced plans to acquire gene therapy company Gyroscope Therapeutics that is working on treating geographic atrophy, a leading cause of blindness. 

Novartis has entered into an agreement to acquire all the outstanding shares of the U.K.-based company. The deal could be worth up to $1.5 billion. 

“With our own pioneering research in ocular gene therapies and our experience gained from bringing Luxturna to inherited retinal dystrophy patients outside of the U.S., Novartis has a well-established expertise in ocular gene therapies that will position us well to continue developing this promising one-time treatment” said Marie-France Tschudin, president of Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Novartis will make an upfront payment of $800 million and potential additional milestone payments of up to $700 million. 

Gyroscope's treatment for geographic atrophy, a form of age-related macular degeneration that could lead to permanent vision loss, is known as GT005. 

GT005 is designed to increase the production of a protein called CFI that is thought to reduce the damaging inflation that is a signature of  geographic atrophy. 

Novartis has been busy raising capital and buying back stock in recent weeks. 

Last week, the company said it plans to deploy as much as $15 billion for share buybacks that will be executed by the end of 2023. 

The company is funding the plan through the proceeds from the nearly $21 billion sale of its stake in rival Swiss drug maker Roche Holding AG  (RHHBY) .

“After more than 20 years as a shareholder of Roche, we concluded that now is the right time to monetize our investment," Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan said in a statement.

