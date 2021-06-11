5 Top Stock Gainers for Friday: Novan, Magnachip, Vaxart

Novan, Magnachip Semiconductor, Vaxart, Iconix Brand Group and NIO are five top stock gainers for Friday.

Stocks were mixed Friday, a day after the S&P 500 set a record, as Wall Street assessed hotter-than-expected inflation data and how the Federal Reserve might respond to the rising price pressures.

Here are some of the big movers in the stock market on Friday:

1. Novan | Increase 64.3%

Shares of Novan (NOVN) - Get Report jumped after the biotech reported progress in a Phase 3 trial of what would be the first approved drug to treat the skin infection molluscum contagiosum.

The clinical study of SB206, an antiviral gel, is designed to treat this common and contagious skin infection.

2. Magnachip Semiconductor | Increase 11.7%

Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) - Get Report shares took off after the company said it had received an unsolicited $35-a-share cash takeover proposal from Cornucopia Investment Partners.

In March, Magnachip agreed to be acquired by Wise Road Capital in a take-private transaction valued at $1.4 billion.

3. Vaxart | Increase 25.4%

Vaxart (VXRT) - Get Report advanced after Piper Sandler analyst Yasmeen Rahimi initiated coverage of clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with an overweight rating and an $18 price target.

Last month, Vaxart said that its oral COVID-19 vaccine treatment could be just as effective as the injectables made by its most popular rivals.

4. Iconix Brand Group | Increase 27.4%

Shares of Iconix Brand Group (ICON) - Get Report were soaring after the brand management company said it agreed to merge with IConix Acquisition Corp., an affiliate of Lancer Capital in an all-cash transaction that values Iconix at about $585 million.

Iconix's brand portfolio includes Joe Boxer, London Fog, and Rocawear.

5. NIO | Increase 6.5%

NIO (NIO) - Get Report climbed after the Chinese electric-vehicle maker announced it won a key European Whole Vehicle Type Approval license for the ES8, saying it will serve as an "essential foundation" for Europe expansion.