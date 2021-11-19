NVDA and QCOM share rose by around 49% in the last month.

With the global semiconductor shortage showing little sign of improvement, shares of the companies that produce them are still soaring fast.

Last summer we reported how companies like Nvidia (NVDA) and Qualcomm (QCOM) were on every investor's radar as they were producing the chip that makes everything from one's car to one's phone work.

Shares of NVDA and QCOM soared by around 49% each in the last month to $329 and $186, respectively.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), which creates the processors that go into many popular laptop computers, saw its shares rise by 33% to $156 in the same time period.

Micron (MU) stock is also up 23.22% to $83.26.

The situation is a simple matter of supply and demand, Raymond James analyst Chris Caso told the Wall Street Journal.

The rise of 5G and worsening American relations with China, which is the largest producer of semiconductors in the world, had already contributed to a shortage before the pandemic exacerbated it with supply chain disruption.

"When we talk about the supply and demand balance, which is where we kind of get back to normal, we probably are not going to see normal for most of 2022," Caso said.

Any effort to ramp up production can take years due to the highly specialized nature of the necessary infrastructure and equipment.

Earlier this month, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) and Sony Group Corp. (SONY) announced that they were collaborating to open a $7 billion chip plant in Japan.

Construction will start in 2022 and is not expected to finish until 2024.

In the meantime, only a select number of companies can produce the necessary semiconductors. That means analysts like Caso expect their stock to keep surging higher and higher, until a regular supply is re-established.