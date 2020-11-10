TheStreet
Norwegian Sees Cruise-Sales Bump After Pfizer Vaccine Report

Norwegian Cruise CEO Frank Del Rio said interest ticked up after Pfizer reported progress with its coronavirus vaccine candidate.
Author:
Publish date:

Cruise bookings have risen in the 24 hours since Pfizer said that its coronavirus vaccine candidate is showing a 90% efficacy rate, according to Norwegian Cruise Line  (NCLH) - Get Report Chief Executive Frank Del Rio.

Del Rio made his comments during Norwegian's third-quarter earnings call with analysts, CNBC reported. 

"Bookings, the last 24 hours, yesterday, were pretty good, better than the previous four or five Mondays. And that, I think is attributable to the vaccine news. We did not have any particular promotion or did any outsized marketing," he said.

That assessment was overshadowed by the company's third-quarter results. 

Norwegian reported an adjusted loss of $2.35 a share for the quarter, swinging from a profit of $2.23 a share a year earlier as the company's U.S. operations were halted to help contain the coronavirus pandemic. 

Analysts surveyed by FactSet produced a consensus estimate of a loss of $2.25 a share. 

Revenue in the period fell to $6.5 million from $1.91 billion a year earlier. Analysts in the FactSet survey were expecting revenue of $10.6 million for the period. 

Pfizer said that it saw no serious safety concerns from its vaccine candidate and that later this month it would seek emergency-use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Pfizer Partner BioNTech Sees Emergency Filing With FDA as Early as Next Week

The news comes as a reprieve for travel and vacation stocks, which along with the hospitality industry have been hammered since the coronavirus forced global lockdowns.

Norwegian shares at last check dropped 5.4% to $20.36. 

