Norwegian Sees Cruise-Sales Bump After Pfizer Vaccine Report

Norwegian Cruise CEO Frank Del Rio said interest ticked up after Pfizer reported progress with its coronavirus vaccine candidate.

Cruise bookings have risen in the 24 hours since Pfizer said that its coronavirus vaccine candidate is showing a 90% efficacy rate, according to Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) - Get Report Chief Executive Frank Del Rio.

Del Rio made his comments during Norwegian's third-quarter earnings call with analysts, CNBC reported.

"Bookings, the last 24 hours, yesterday, were pretty good, better than the previous four or five Mondays. And that, I think is attributable to the vaccine news. We did not have any particular promotion or did any outsized marketing," he said.

That assessment was overshadowed by the company's third-quarter results.

Norwegian reported an adjusted loss of $2.35 a share for the quarter, swinging from a profit of $2.23 a share a year earlier as the company's U.S. operations were halted to help contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet produced a consensus estimate of a loss of $2.25 a share.

Revenue in the period fell to $6.5 million from $1.91 billion a year earlier. Analysts in the FactSet survey were expecting revenue of $10.6 million for the period.

Pfizer said that it saw no serious safety concerns from its vaccine candidate and that later this month it would seek emergency-use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Pfizer Partner BioNTech Sees Emergency Filing With FDA as Early as Next Week

The news comes as a reprieve for travel and vacation stocks, which along with the hospitality industry have been hammered since the coronavirus forced global lockdowns.

Norwegian shares at last check dropped 5.4% to $20.36.