Norwegian Cruise Line’s Oceania Resumes Sailing

Norwegian Cruise Line’s (NCLH) - Get Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Report culinary-and destination-focused affiliate Oceania Cruises on Sunday resumed sailing for the first time in almost a year and a half, as the cruise line’s Marina was the first ship to embark from the port of Copenhagen since 2019.

Oceania Cruise’s voyages operate with a requirement that 100% of guests and crew be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a company statement. The cruise line is undertaking a phased restart with its science-backed plan for a healthy return to service that protects its guests, crew and communities that it visits.

The company’s SailSAFE health and safety program features required vaccinations, pre-embarkation health screening, socially responsible check-in, controlled guest capacity, hand sanitation, onboard health monitoring for guests and crew, continuous shipwide cleaning and disinfection measures, upgraded medical-grade air filtration systems, enhanced onboard medical teams and health services and a dedicated public health officer.

The program also has guidelines for contact tracing, isolation and quarantine and debarkation scenarios.

“Today is one of those days we will all remember for a lifetime as we reunite with our shipboard families and our guests to start exploring the world once again,” Bob Binder, CEO of Oceania Cruises said in the statement.

Oceania’s first cruise in 524 days sailed from Copenhagen to ports in Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Finland before finishing the trip in Stockholm. The cruise line’s Riviera is scheduled to sail to the Greek Isles on Oct. 18, and Insignia will sail from Miami on a 180-day around-the-world trip on Dec. 21.

The company’s Sirena resumes sailing in the Caribbean on Jan. 21, Regatta in Polynesia beginning Feb. 5 and Nautica in the Mediterranean on April 1. Oceania’s seven luxury ships carry no more than 1,250 guests and feature fine cuisine and destination-rich itineraries.

Oceania’s parent Norwegian Cruise, which also operates Regent Seven Seas Cruises, resumed sailing in late July. Norwegian on Aug. 8 won a federal court ruling granting it a preliminary injunction blocking the state of Florida from preventing businesses from requiring proof of vaccination.

Shares of Norwegian on Friday rose 0.4% to $26.28 after hours. The stock closed up 3.3% to $26.16 in the regular session.