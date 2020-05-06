Norwegian Cruise Line Raises $2 Billion to Withstand Pandemic Impact

Norwegian Cruise Line raises more than $2 billion to help outlast the impact of the coronavirus for at least the next year.

One day after expressing doubts that it would be able to continue as a going concern, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) - Get Report said Wednesday it raised more than $2 billion to outlast the economic impact of the coronavirus for at least the next year.

Shares of the Miami-based cruise ship operator were down 1.3% to $11.03.



Norwegian said it expects to have about $3.5 billion of liquidity depending on the completion of several transactions.

"This significantly strengthens the company’s financial position and liquidity runway and it now expects to be positioned to withstand well over 12 months of voyage suspensions in a potential downside scenario," the company said in a statement. "While this is not the company’s base case expectation, the company has taken a swift and proactive approach to protect its future given the significant uncertainty and unknown duration of the Covid-19 global pandemic."

When the transactions are completed, Norwegian said "the additional liquidity alleviates management’s concern about the company’s ability to continue as a going concern for the next 12 months."

The company said it issued $400 million in fresh stock and about $1.43 billion in two debt offerings. In addition, Norwegian received a $400 million investment from the private-equity fund L Catterton.

The combined transactions provide the company with $2.23 billion in fresh capital, but that could increase to $2.4 billion “due to significant oversubscription and demand” for the stock and bond offerings.

Norwegian said in Tuesday's Form 8-K filing that the coronavirus outbreak was having "a significant impact on our financial condition and operations, which adversely affects our ability to obtain acceptable financing to fund resulting reductions in cash from operations."

The cruise cruise industry has been hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic as several vessels experienced outbreaks aboard ship.

Royal Caribbean (RCL) - Get Report said Wednesday that it was extending its "Cruise with Confidence" cancellation policy to sailings through April 2022 in response to "the unprecedented time of uncertainty" created by the coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention extended a "No Sail Order" for cruise ships for nearly three months in order to combat the spread of coronavirus.