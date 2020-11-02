Norwegian Cruise Suspends Trips Through December

Norwegian Cruise will keep all its cruises suspended through December amid the pandemic.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) - Get Report fell Monday after the cruise titan said all its cruises would remain suspended through December.

The suspensions began in March amid the coronavirus pandemic, which spread like wildfire on cruise ships.

Norwegian recently traded at $15.64, down 6%. The stock has slumped 73% year to date, thanks to the pandemic.

Miami-based Norwegian operates Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

“The company will continue to work in tandem with global government and public health authorities and its Healthy Sail Panel expert advisors to take all necessary measures to protect its guests, crew and the communities visited,” Norwegian said in a statement.

“Guests who are currently booked on cancelled voyages on Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises or Regent Seven Seas Cruises are asked to contact their travel advisor or the cruise line for more information.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday unveiled new guidelines. They allow cruise ships to sail again starting this month, after they meet covid-19 protocols, including testing and quarantine.

The CDC said it would take a "phased approach" to resuming cruise ship operations.

As for analyst reaction, “given that significant uncertainty still remains surrounding when passenger cruises will resume, we plan no change to our $25 fair value estimate for Norwegian,” Morningstar analyst Jaime Katz wrote in a Monday commentary.

“Our 2021 outlook assumes a phased resumption of sailings, and we surmise greater demand will resume once covid-19 growth tempers or a vaccine is introduced, implying lumpy performance until the back half of 2021.”