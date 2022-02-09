Norwegian Changes Its Covid Rules, Could Royal Caribbean and Carnival Follow?

Aside from masking and mandatory vaccinations, the cruise ship industry is largely back on track — in January 2022, 242 cruise ships from 68 brands set to sea all around the world.

The problem is that many would-be cruise line passengers don't consider wearing a mask while onboard a small thing. That has led to many people who enjoy cruising putting off taking a cruise until the rules change.

That has been a further drag on an industry that was shut down in North America between March 2020 and July 2021. That changed over the summer when the three major cruise lines began welcoming passengers back, but that was hardly a return to normal for the industry.

When North American cruises returned most required that passengers prove they were at least two weeks past their second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or their single shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Mask rules have varied with some cruise lines making them optional in areas for vaccinated guests only (basically any area that does not allow kids), but all three major cruise lines tightened those rules to require masks in all indoor areas except when stationary and eating or drinking since the heavily-transmissible omicron variant hit.

Now, while the CDC still advises against all cruise ship travel, it has dropped its conditional sail order and the cruise lines are free to make their own rules. Norwegian has done exactly that and it plans to get rid of one key part of its Covid protocols.

Is Norwegian Dropping Its Mask Requirement?

That, however, is set to change as major cruise ship lines once again start to alter their guidelines to be less strict. On Tuesday, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) - Get Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Report sent a letter to passengers and travel agents stating that guests traveling on its ships won't have to wear masks indoors starting from March 1 while children under the age of 5 will not require proof of vaccination.

"Face masks while onboard are at guests' discretion," Norwegian said in a statement to USA Today. "We recognize the added protections provided when wearing a face mask covering and recommend that all guests do so onboard when indoors, except when actively eating or drinking, or seated at a table in a dining setting, or when in their stateroom."

Image source: Daniel Kline/TheStreet

Will Royal Caribbean and Carnival Follow?

As in other industries, mask rules aboard cruise ships have been in constant flux over the last year. While Royal Caribbean (RCL) - Get Royal Caribbean Group Report previously maintained that mandatory vaccination was all that was needed (along with masks in select areas), the world's second-largest cruise ship carrier reintroduced mandatory masking in the wake of the rising omicron variant in the winter.

Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) - Get Carnival Corporation Report also currently "requests" guests wear masks indoors except while eating or drinking as well as "during any Carnival-approved shore excursions and while on any transportation vehicles, including water shuttles."

Changes by one cruise line usually tend to bring with it a domino effect — amid the rising omicron variant, all three major cruise companies had tightened their masking rules by January.

While only time will tell what other cruise ship companies will choose to do, other industries and even states are also reviewing their masking guidance as cases trend downward. Both New York and California are likely to let the mandate requiring indoor masking in offices, restaurants and other indoor spaces expire in the coming days.

Royal Caribbean has not issued its March health and safety protocols but its CEO Jason Liberty did heavily suggest that changes were coming during the company's fourth-quarter earnings call.

"Our own protocols continue to go above and beyond anything the framework provided and what consumers will find in any hospitality setting," he said. "We continue to engage with the CDC and other public health agencies as we look to adjust our COVID-19 risk mitigation measures in response to the changing nature of the virus. Our healthy return to service plans anticipated twists and turns on our recovery path. We remain nimble in our approach adjusting to changes in the operating environment with a constant focus on our long-term strategy and success."