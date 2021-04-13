NortonLifeLock Rated Underperform by Bank of America on Slow Growth

Bank of America initiates coverage of NortonLifeLock with an underperform rating and a $19 price target.

NortonLifeLock (NLOK) - Get Report shares fell Tuesday after Bank of America initiated coverage of the consumer security vendor with an underperform rating and a $19 price target.

“We favor NortonLifeLock’s focus on consumer security and believe the tuck-in acquisitions add new growth avenues in the long run,” BofA analyst Tai Liani wrote in a commentary.

“However, once we isolate M&A impact, core Symantec (58% of revenues) is not growing, which is a reflection of weak consumer channels the company will have to improve,” Liani added.

Further, “last year’s COVID-related spike in demand may unwind in the next few quarters, and the company may return to negative trends in churn and subscriber additions, negatively impacting the revenue growth,” Liani said.

NortonLifeLock traded Tuesday at $21.49, down 3.22% and has firmed 1% in the past six months.

“On the positive side … the company offers an integrated platform, dubbed Norton 360, that is resonating well with the existing customer base,” Liani said.

“The company also acquired Avira which could accelerate expansion into the International market, currently only accounting for 25% of revenues.”

But “the consumer market is saturated with antivirus/endpoint security vendors, and free solutions have reached feature parity. Key concerns are centered on NLOK’s low growth rate,” Liani said.

