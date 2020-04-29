Northrop Grumman Misses Earnings Estimates, Lowers 2020 Guidance

Northrop Grumman reports first-quarter earnings that miss analysts’ forecasts though higher sales as aerospace and defense deals continue to roll in.

Aerospace and defense giant Northrop Grumman (NOC) - Get Report on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings that missed analysts’ forecasts though higher sales from a year ago as the company adjusted its supply chain to account for the coronavirus pandemic.

The Falls Church, Va.-based company said it earned $868 million, or $5.15 a share, in the first quarter, up slightly from $863 million, or $5.07 a share, it earned in the same period a year ago. Analysts polled by FactSet had been expecting per-share earnings of $5.51 a share.

Revenue came in at $8.6 billion, 5% higher than the $8.1 billion in sales it recorded in the year-ago quarter and also above the $8.5 billion expected by analysts.

Sales in the company’s aeronautics systems, defense systems, mission systems and space systems all gained by single-digit percentages during the quarter as the company continued to provide its hardware, software and services to clients.

First-quarter 2020 net awards totaled $7.9 billion and backlog orders totaled $64.2 billion, the company said, noting that “significant” first-quarter new awards for radar, defense and missile- detection systems included contracts totaling “multiple billions of dollars in the aggregate.”

Even so, CEO Kathy Warden said in a statement that the company is lowering its 2020 guidance “to reflect Covid-19 related impacts as we understand them today.” The company now expects full-year adjusted per-share earnings of between $21.80 and $22.20 vs. previous guidance of between $22.75 and $23.15 a share.

Analysts polled by FactSet had been expecting 2020 earnings of $23.03 a share.

Shares of Northrop Grumman were up 0.45% at $346.09 in premarket trading on Wednesday.