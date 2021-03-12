Nordstrom Rises as Jefferies Lauds Localized-Strategy Model

Nordstorm is 'implementing hyper-personalized, data-driven localized strategies,' Jefferies says, initiating coverage of the retailer's stock at buy.

Nordstrom (JWN) - Get Report was higher on Friday after Jefferies initiated coverage of the upscale department store chain with a buy rating and a price target of $48 a share.

The investment firm's analyst sees "the making of transformation" in the Seattle company's model.

Shares of Nordstrom at last check were 8.5% higher at $40.58.

Analyst Stephanie Wissink said in an investor's note that Nordstrom was "implementing hyperpersonalized, data-driven localized strategies."

"We are intrigued by JWN's recasting of its model to (balance) physical/digital 50/50 with higher contribution from [new/alternative revenue] streams, localize trade areas to improve cost efficiency and customer experience, and more aggressively pursue growth in Rack," she said.

The latter point refers to Nordstrom Rack, the company's off-price department store chain founded in 1973.

"Model clarity and demonstration of progress are catalysts to underwriting the degree of change proposed," the analyst said in an investor's note. "We can see the makings of transformation."

Wissink said she surveyed 1,100 shoppers in mid-February and, noting the company's appeal to higher-end consumers, half the respondents said they spent $100 per store visit.

The analyst said that Nordstrom's business model mix starts to look like two distinct types of companies -- a traditional fashion specialty department store and an online fashion platform.

"The company will need to demonstrate the ability to execute with extreme precision to both curate for physical retail while managing a long tail of choices for digital," Wissink said.

Last week, Nordstrom posted better-than-expected fiscal-fourth-quarter earnings and revenue, helped by a surge in digital sales and an income tax benefit from the Cares Act.

The company said digital sales rose 24% from the year-earlier period and accounted for 54% of the latest quarter's revenue.

Many retail businesses saw a sudden shift to online business during the coronavirus pandemic, which forced stores to limit customers or close entirely and prompted consumers to stay home.