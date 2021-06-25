TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Jim Cramer: Nokia Is 'Just Nokia'
Jim Cramer: Nokia Is 'Just Nokia'
Publish date:

Nokia Target at Wall Street High as Goldman Likes 5G-Spending Prospects

Goldman Sachs upgraded Nokia stock, 'factoring in a better 5G spending backdrop, wireless product progress and [market]-share gain potential.'
Author:

Nokia  (NOK) - Get Report shares rose on Friday after Goldman Sachs analyst Alexander Duval upgraded the communications equipment company to buy from neutral.

He raised his price target to $6.50 from $4.90, giving him the highest target of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Duval said he’s “factoring in a better 5G spending backdrop, wireless product progress and [market]-share gain potential.”

Nokia recently traded at $5.53, up 7.5%. It has surged 42% over the past six months.

TST Recommends

“Nokia has underperformed peer Ericsson ERIC by 75% (and European tech by 67%) in the last three years,” Duval said. 

That’s due to “lagging wireless equipment product quality, share losses and negative earnings-per-share revisions. However, we see scope for upside.”

First, “wireless market demand continues to improve, driven by 5G,” he said.

Second, “there is evidence that Nokia’s wireless base-station product position for 5G is improving, suggesting they can regain their place as a key tech enabler for cellular connectivity.”

And third, “we see scope for [market]-share gains from Chinese vendors such as Huawei, especially in Europe,” Duval said.

Nokia’s first-quarter earnings beat analyst expectations. Revenue increased 3% to 5.08 billion euros ($6.16 billion), beating analysts' forecast of $4.74 billion.

Net income totaled $451.5 million, or about 7 cents a share, beating analysts' consensus estimate of 1 cent a share.

In March, Nokia unveiled a five-year deal with AT&T  (T) - Get Report to help expand the telecom giant's 5G network coverage in the U.S.

Under the agreement, Nokia will provide its latest fifth-generation equipment to power 5G on AT&T’s C-Band network.

Tags
terms:
TelecommunicationsStocksInvesting
Wall Street Diversity Lead
MARKETS

S&P 500 Hits Fresh Record as Data Ease Inflation Worries

Mister Car Wash Lead
INVESTING

Mister Car Wash Cleans Up on First Day of Trading

Nike Lead
INVESTING

How to Trade Nike After Shares Surge to Record Highs on Earnings

Synchronoss Shares Spike on Strategic Review as Buyout Shop Activist Hovers
INVESTING

Synchronoss Prices $100 Million Stock Offering, Shares Rise

grad school college student sh
Sponsored Story

Tax Tips for New College Graduates

Consider Home Equity
Sponsored Story

A Guide to the 1098 Form and Your Taxes

Why GameStop's Disastrous Quarter Hints the Videogame Industry as We All Know It Is Dying
INVESTING

Looking For an Escape From the Meme Stocks?

Virgin Galactic VSS Imagine Lead
INVESTING

Here’s How Virgin Galactic Can Hit All-Time Highs