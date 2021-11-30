NLS Pharmaceutics Soars on Long Covid Fatigue Test Results

NLS says testing of Lauflumide 'offers promise to become a foundational treatment' for Long Covid.

NLS Pharmaceuticals (NLSP) jumped Tuesday after the biopharmaceutical company reported positive test results for its treatment for so-called "Long Covid," the chronic fatigue caused by Covid-19 infection.

Shares of the Stans, Switzerland company were up 8% to $1.89 at last check.

The company said in a statement that based on the final results from a preclinical study, NLS believes that the treatment, NLS-4 or Lauflumide, "offers promise to become a foundational treatment for the chronic fatigue associated with the symptoms of Long-Covid."

Common symptoms of Long Covid include fatigue, shortness of breath, joint paint, fever and memory or sleep problems, the Mayo Clinic said on its website.

The aim of the study was to examine the effectiveness of NLS-4 in comparison with modafinil, a widely-used first-line wake-promoting treatment.

The company said NLS-4 is designed to be "a more potent next-generation modafinil" that does not induce the hepatic toxicity associated with long-term modafinil use.

In the study's Long Covid animal model, NLS-4 improved circadian rhythm dysregulation and chronic fatigue syndrome in subject animals.

Based on these results, the company said it believes that NLS-4 should improve recovery from CFS in humans at a dose that is four times lower than that used for modafinil.

"The ability of Lauflumide to enable rats that have undergone the fatigue procedure to recover is a strong indicator of the drug's potential to treat diseases in which CFS is a key symptom," Eric Konofal, the company's chief scientific officer, said in a statement.

More than half of the 236 million people who have been diagnosed with Covid-19 worldwide since December 2019 will experience Long Covid up to six months after recovering, researches at Penn State College of Medicine reported last month.

The research team said that governments, health care organizations and public health professionals should prepare for the large number of Covid-19 survivors who will need care for a variety of psychological and physical symptoms.