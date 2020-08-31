Nio Upsizes Share Sale, Looks to Raise $1.7 Billion

Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NIO) - Get Report said Monday it was boosting the size of its share sale to 88.5 million American depositary receipts, up from 75 million, increasing the size of its capital raising by almost 20%.

The ADRs were priced at $17 each to raise about $1.7 billion.

ADRs of the Shanghai-based company were sliding 7.24% in premarket trading Monday to $17.16. The stock closed Friday at $18.50.

Nio said it plans to use the net proceeds from the offering mainly to increase the share capital of and its ownership in Nio China; to repurchase equity interests held by certain minority shareholders of Nio China, and for research and development in autonomous driving, global market development and general corporate purposes.

Morgan Stanley, China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities and BofA Securities are acting as the underwriters for the ADS offering.

Nio sold 17,702 vehicles in the first seven months this year, bringing its cumulative deliveries to 49,615 vehicles.

Last week, Nio received two upgrades from Wall Street analysts. Morgan Stanley analyst Tim Hsiao raised his price target to $20.50 from $12, and UBS analyst Paul Gong raised his rating to neutral from sell and boosted his share-price target to $16.30 from $1.

In a note to clients, Hsiao said Nio's recent $1.4 billion funding injection from the Hefei government "not only removes funding risk but also advances Nio's vehicle profitability and cash flow."

Electric-vehicle maker Xpeng (XPEV) soared on its first day of trading last week, after saying it would raise $1.5 billion through an initial public offering in the U.S., more than the company had initially planned.