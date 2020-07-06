Nio Stock Rally Sees No Short-Circuit After Sales Report

Nio (NIO) - Get Report shares continued to rally Monday after the Chinese electric-vehicle maker recently posted strong delivery numbers.

At last check Nio's American depositary receipts were up 24% to $11.65. The stock has nearly tripled since the beginning of June. And in its 52-week range, it was trading at $1.19 at the beginning of October.

Last week, Nio said its vehicle deliveries nearly tripled in June and in the second quarter from the year-earlier periods.

Nio delivered 3,740 vehicles in June and 10,331 in the second quarter. The second-quarter figure was more than double the first-quarter figure.

For the first half, deliveries totaled 14,169.

In June, the company delivered 2,476 ES6s, the company’s 5-seater, and 1,264 ES8s, the six- and seven-seater models.

“In June, we achieved a historical high of monthly deliveries, contributing to our best quarterly performance,” William Bin Li, founder and chief executive, said in a statement.

Steven Feng, chief financial officer, said "our deliveries in the second quarter of 2020 exceeded the high end of our earlier projection, and we are confident that our goals on gross margin and operational efficiency will be achieved.”

Late last month, Nio said it expected to raise up to US$344.2 million from a new sale of 60 million ADRs. That's its first offering of shares since it listed in New York in September 2018.

The company, founded in 2014, said it would use the proceeds to fund research and development, expand its manufacturing base, and develop its sales and servicing network.

Tesla TSLA, Nio's key electric-vehicle rival, recently became the world's most valuable car company by market cap, overtaking Toyota Motor (TM) - Get Report.

Tesla delivered 90,650 units over the three months ended in June, more than 25% ahead of the Wall Street consensus forecast of 72,000. In the year-earlier quarter, Tesla sent 95,200 million units.