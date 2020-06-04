Nio Surges but May Need to Charge Before Rallying More

Nio has been on fire, rallying more than 50% in just five days. However, the stock may need to rest as it faces potential resistance.

Nio (NIO) - Get Report stock has been on fire lately, up an astounding 51% so far this week.

Interestingly, Nio reported earnings last week, with shares falling 8.1% when the company released its quarterly results before the open on May 28.

Now up more than 56% from the close that day, investors got this one wrong in a major way. That said, it’s hard to get too bullish after a stock rallies more than 50% in just five trading sessions.

Investors continue to look at Nio as “the Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report of China,” even though the latter has an operation in Shanghai and as Nio has continued to struggle since going public in September 2018.

This morning, shares vaulted higher by more than 10% at one point as Nio delivered strong deliveries in May, setting a new record for the automaker. With that said, how much charge is left in the stock price?

Trading Nio Stock

Daily chart of Nio stock. Chart courtesy of Stockcharts.com

A look at the daily chart above shows Nio stock’s recent progress. After breaking through $3.75, shares quickly made their way through the $5 mark. It's worth pointing out that these types of spikes have rarely turned out well for the stock over the past 12 months.

From here, I wouldn’t hate a pullback to the $4.50 to $5 area, which hopefully acts as support.

That will take some of the “air” out of Nio, which currently sports an overbought condition. However, if this area holds as support — where it may very well find the 10-day moving average as well — it will show that bulls are still in control.

That support area is highlighted on the weekly chart below. Also highlighted on the weekly chart is potential resistance.

Weekly chart of Nio stock. Chart courtesy of Stockcharts.com

Resistance may come into play near $6, which was range support from the IPO in Q3 2018 until Q1 2019 when it finally gave way in March. Further, the 38.2% retracement for the entire range comes into play at $6.01.

For these reasons and combined with the short-term surge in the share price, I would not be surprised to see ~$6 act as resistance. However, that creates opportunity.

Should Nio stock breakout over this level, bulls have a new point of reference as possible support. Further, a dip from this level into the $4.50 to $5 area gives investors a dip-buying opportunity for an eventual retest of $6, (provided the pullback area indeed acts as support).

So what’s the bottom line? I would not be a buyer of Nio stock just yet. Either wait for confirmation of a breakout or wait for a pullback to the 10-day moving average and/or the $4.50 to $5 area.