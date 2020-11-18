Nio Results Draw Analyst Praise but Shares Ease

Chinese electric car seller Nio (NIO) - Get Report drew positive commentary from analysts after a stronger-than-expected third-quarter report.

Nio posted an adjusted loss 12 cents a share on revenue of $667 million.

The FactSet analyst consensus called for a loss of 18 cents a share on sales of $664 million.

The report didn’t do much for Nio shares, which recently traded at $45.66, down 2%.

Still, the stock has jumped by a factor of 10 this year amid investor enthusiasm for electric-vehicle companies.

Among the analysts, Bank of America Securities more than doubled its share-price target to $54.70 from $23, with a buy rating.

J.P. Morgan analyst Nick Lai lifted his share-price target to $50 from $46, maintaining an overweight rating.

Nio offered "solid" guidance for fourth-quarter sales, he wrote in a commentary. The company said it expects to deliver 16,500 to 17,000 vehicles in the quarter.

Citigroup analyst Jeff Chung affirmed a buy rating and $46.40 share-price target.

Third-quarter results were largely in line with his estimates, Chung wrote in a report cited by the Fly. "Upside risks" will arise if the increase in production doesn’t fall off and new orders remain strong, he said.

Deliveries may reach 100,000 vehicles next year, as Nio plans to raise monthly production to 7,500 units by January 2021 from 5,000 this September, he said.

The strength of the EV sector in general amid pent-up demand should boost Nio, Chung said.

Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu raised his share-price target to $50 from $34, keeping his buy rating.

“The fourth-quarter deliveries/sales outlook was materially ahead of our/consensus estimates and supply constraints appear to be less of an issue than we had expected,” he wrote.