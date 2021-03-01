TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

NIO Posts Wider-Than-Expected Loss; Sees Q1 Deliveries Above 20K

Revenue more than doubles in fourth quarter at Chinese electric vehicle maker.
Author:
Publish date:

NIO  (NIO) - Get Report, the Chinese electric vehicle maker, reported a wider-than-expected loss for the fourth quarter after the bell Monday, even as revenue more than doubled for the period from a year earlier.

Nio said revenue totaled 6.641 billion renminbi (US$1.018 billion) in the quarter, up 133.2% from last year, but below Visible Alpha’s analyst forecast of 6.7 billion yuan.

NIO posted a net loss of 1.389 billion renminbi (US$212.8 million) in the latest quarter, shrinking 51.5% from a year ago. The net loss per share registered 1.05 renminbi ($0.16) in the fourth quarter, wider than analysts’ estimate of a 0.7 renminbi loss.

Company officials focused on vehicle deliveries in the earnings release. 

“NIO concluded a transformational 2020 with a new quarterly delivery record of 17,353 vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2020,” founder and Chief Executive William Bin Li said in a statement.

“The strong momentum has continued in 2021, as we achieved a historic monthly delivery of 7,225 vehicles in January and a resilient delivery of 5,578 vehicles in February, representing strong 352% and 689% year-over-year growth, respectively. … We expect to deliver 20,000 to 20,500 vehicles in the first quarter of 2021.”

NIO recently stood at $48.02, down 3.50% in after-hours trading. It rose 8.7% during the regular trading session Monday. It has skyrocketed 1,238% over the past 12 months through Monday’s close, amid investor fervor for electric vehicle stocks.

Street.com founder Jim Cramer offered high praise for NIO in January. Electric car titan Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Report now “has a challenger, NIO, the Chinese company that unveiled a new electric vehicle luxury sedan … that people are going gaga about,” he said. 

Aemetis Lead
INVESTING

Aemetis Jumps on Outlook for Ebitda, Revenue Growth Through 2025

Novavax Lead
INVESTING

Novavax Loss Widens, Revenue Jumps as COVID Vaccine Effort Progresses

Biotech Movers: Inovio, Neurocrine, Alnylam
INVESTING

Inovio Tops Estimates; Reports Positive Trial Results

25. Twitter tries to evolve
INVESTING

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Buy the Dip in Twitter

Zoom Video Stock in High Resolution as Guggenheim Taps Videoconference Firm Buy
INVESTING

Zoom Video Surges on Earnings Beat, Strong Guidance

Exelon, NRG Energy Could Be Impacted by Lower Power Prices Next Year
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Monday: Boingo Wireless, NRG, Cars.com

Wall Street Lead
MARKETS

Dow Soars 600, 1.95%, as Bonds Stabilize and Vaccines Lift Sentiment

Shares of Cancer Therapy Company Athenex Gain Steam in IPO Debut
INVESTING

Anthenex Drops as FDA Urges New Trial for Breast-Cancer Drug