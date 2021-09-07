September 7, 2021
Tesla Daily: Energy Is a 'Pretty Big Market' For Tesla
NIO Plans $2 Billion Offering; Coupa Gains After Earnings; Late Roundup

Shanghai-based electric vehicle maker says funds will be used to strengthen balance sheet and for other corporate purposes.
NIO Inc.  (NIO) - Get NIO Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A Report said Tuesday it will offer $2 billion of its American depositary shares through an at-the-market equity offering.

Unlike an IPO, in which all shares are sold at a single price, an at-the-market offering allows a company to sell shares as needed at the then-prevailing market price. 

The Shanghai-based electric vehicle maker said proceeds from the sale will be used to fortify its balance sheet and for general corporate purposes.

Shares of NIO fell in after-hours trading following the announcement. The stock lost $1.23, or 3%, to $39.36 in after-hours trading. During the regular session shares rose 0.5%.

Earlier this month, NIO shares were hit after the company cut its deliveries estimate, blaming on-going semiconductor chip shortages that have plagued much of the auto industry this year

NIO delivered 5,880 vehicles in August, representing 48% year-over-year growth.

Last month, NIO topped analyst estimates with its latest quarterly results.

UiPath

Elsewhere after hours, shares of UiPath  (PATH) - Get UIPATH INC Report fell after the company reported its latest financial results. 

The stock dropped $4.97, or 8%, to $57.49 in after-hours action in spite of beating analyst earnings and revenue estimates and offering positive guidance, prompting some talk of "sell-the-news" trading. 

UiPath came public in April, meaning the end of the lockup period for insiders is only a few weeks away. 

UiPath develops software and systems to automate a variety of tasks for its client companies. 

Coupa

Shares of Coupa Software  (COUP) - Get Coupa Software, Inc. Report rose in after-hours trading Tuesday after the company reported better than expected results and offered positive guidance for the current quarter. 

The stock gained $11.67, or 4.5%, to $275 in after-hours trading. 

