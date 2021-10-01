October 1, 2021
Why Jim Cramer Is Focused on Ford's Electric Truck
Publish date:

Nio, Li, Xpeng Shares Higher After Q3 Delivery Numbers

Shares of EV producers Nio, Li and Xpeng are higher after their Q3 delivery reports.
Author:

Shares of Chinese electric vehicle makers Nio  (NIO) - Get NIO Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A Report, Li Auto  (LI) - Get Li Auto Report and XPeng  (XPEV) - Get Xpeng Report rose Friday after they posted their September and third-quarter delivery figures.

Apparently the global semiconductor shortage isn’t hurting all auto makers.

Nio delivered 10,628 vehicles in September, doubling from the year- earlier month. Full-third-quarter deliveries also doubled -- to 24,439 vehicles. That topped Nio’s forecast of 23,000 vehicle deliveries.

XPeng delivered a record 10,412 vehicles in September, topping its previous best by more than 2,000 cars. 

For the third quarter as a whole, XPeng tripled deliveries to almost 26,000 vehicles from a year earlier. It had forecast deliveries of 22,000 for the quarter.

Li delivered 7,094 vehicles in September, doubling from a year earlier. And it delivered 25,116 vehicles for the full third quarter, almost tripling (up 190%). Li had estimated 25,000 to 26,000 for the quarter.

Nio recently traded at $35.80, up 0.5%; XPeng at $35.68, up 0.4%; and Li at $26.61, up 1.2%.

Last month, Nio said it would offer $2 billion of its American depositary shares through an at-the-market offering.

Unlike an IPO, in which all shares are sold at a single price, an at-the-market offering allows a company to sell shares as needed at the then-prevailing market price.

The Shanghai-based electric vehicle maker said it would use the funds to fortify its balance sheet and for general purposes.

In August, Nio posted better-than-expected second-quarter earnings, as it reported a jump in revenue and raised its guidance. Nio registered a net loss of 7 cents a share. 

