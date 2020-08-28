Nio Issues Shares to Buy Some Stakes, Fund Driverless-Car R&D

Nio issued 75 million ADSs and will use the funds to buy out some minority stakeholders and advance autonomous-driving research.

Shares of Nio (NIO) - Get Report fell on Friday after the electric-car maker unveiled an offering of 75 million Class A American depositary shares.

The underwriters, Morgan Stanley, China International Capital and Bank of America, also have a 30-day option on 11.25 million more ADSs. Each ADS represents one Nio Class A ordinary share.

The Shanghai company plans to use the proceeds from the offering mainly to increase its ownership of Nio China, to buy back the equity interests from certain minority holders, and to conduct research and development in autonomous-driving technologies.

The offering was part of a shelf registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which became effective on June 9.

The company, which is Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Report main competitor in China, made its debut on the New York Stock Exchange in September last year.

The analyst community has been bullish on the company with two firms upgrading the stock this week.

Morgan Stanley on Wednesday raised its price target to $20.50 a share from $12 while upgrading the stock to overweight from equal weight.

In a note to clients, Morgan Stanley analyst Tim Hsiao said the Hefei government's recent $1.4 billion funding injection "not only removes funding risk but also advances Nio's vehicle profitability and cash flow."

On Tuesday, UBS analyst Paul Gong upgraded the company to neutral from sell and boosted his share-price target to $16.30 from $1.

The firm said it is impressed with worldwide customer demand as well as Nio's execution.

Nio shares at last check pulled back 3% to $19.28. The stock had jumped 41% in the four trading days through Thursday. And it more than quadrupled in 2020 through Thursday.