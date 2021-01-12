TheStreet
NIO Downgraded at Citi on Tesla Competition Concern

NIO was downgraded at Citi to neutral from buy but its price target was raised 47%.
Shares of NIO  (NIO) - Get Report were lower on Tuesday after the Chinese electric-vehicle maker was downgraded to neutral at Citi.

The investment firm also raised its price target on the shares to $68.30 a share from $46.40 after the carmaker unveiled its first sedan model, the ET7, last week. 

"Despite the competitive features, we believe ET7 will get about [3,000-4,000] units’ monthly average sales volume in 2022 given intensified competition, particularly in the wake of Tesla’s  (TSLA) - Get Report recent price cuts," Citi analyst Jeff Chung said. 

The price target represents a price-to-sales multiple of 13.2. NIO shares at last check were down 2.6% at $61.06. 

On Monday, shares of NIO jumped after the company unveiled the ET7. It also launched a bigger-volume battery pack that can improve driving range, an upgraded autopilot system, and the second iteration of its battery-swap station, a concept whereby people can change the battery in their vehicle rather than recharge it.

The ET7 starts at 448,000 yuan ($69,193) before government subsidies. Deliveries will start from the first quarter of 2022.

"Here, we turn more conservative on our forecasts and lower our 2021/2022 estimated shipment forecasts to 82,000/144,000 (from 92,000/162,000 units). 

"We roll over our valuation to 2022E from average 2021-2022E and lift our target price-to-sales multiple to 13.2 times (current battery electric vehicle [original equipment manufacturer] sector average) to align with the sector valuation amid a strengthening [new energy vehicle] outlook," Chung said. 

Last year, Tesla sold more than 120,000 of its bestselling Model 3 sedans in China. 

Tesla also started selling its roomier China-made Model Y SUV on Jan. 1, which starts from 339,900 yuan ($52,590).

William Li Bin, chief executive of NIO, on stage during the launch of the carmaker's ET7 sports-utility vehicle in the Sichuan provincial capital of Chengdu on Saturday. Photo: Daniel Ren
Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: NIO Rises After Sedan Unveiled

Shake Shack Up as 4th-Period Revenue Estimate Tops Expectations

CES: GM's Drive to Electrify and 3 Other Things to Watch for Tuesday

Las Vegas Sands Founder, CEO Sheldon Adelson Dies at 87

Zoom Video, Shake Shack, Albertsons - Tuesday's Premarket Movers

US Treasury Bond Yields Extend Surge As Inflation Pressures Build

Dow Futures Edge Higher Amid Trump Impeachment Drama; Treasury Yields Extend Bond Market Sell-Off

5 Best Tech Stocks to Buy for 2021