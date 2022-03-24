Nio Earnings Preview: Can It Continue to Rally After the Report?
The automotive space was hit hard during the latest pullback, but the stock performances differed sharply.
Electric-vehicle leader Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report held up pretty well, as did traditional automakers like Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report and General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report. Others, like Lucid Motors (LCID) - Get Lucid Group, Inc. Report and Nio (NIO) - Get NIO Inc. (China) Report, have slumped.
From its high more than a year ago to the recent low, Nio stock tumbled more than 80%. And even after Nio’s bounce from last week’s low — up about 65% in that stretch — the shares remain off 68% from the highs.
With Nio set to report earnings after the closing bell on Thursday, the bulls hope that the results will enable a larger relief rally.
Clearly volatility has been sharp here. Now the question is: Can the earnings report help out Nio stock, or will supply-chain issues disrupt the company’s business to the point thatinvestors are disappointed?
Trading Nio Stock
While Nio stock has enjoyed a strong rally, it’s coming into a difficult area here as the 50-day moving average and daily VWAP measure loom overhead.
That said, it’s also above the 10-day and 21-day moving average. These two measures had been active resistance until the recent rally, but so far the 50-day has been a major hurdle.
That’s why the reaction to tonight’s earnings report will be key.
If Nio stock is able to rally above the 50-day and hold those gains on Friday, it will open up even more upside potential. Specifically, it could put last month’s high in play near $26.40.
If the shares gain momentum over that level — a monthly-up rotation — that would puts the $27 to $28 area in play. In that range, we’re looking at the gap-fill level from January, as well as prior support.
Above that puts the 21-week moving average in play.
On the downside, the bulls will want to see Nio close above $20, along with the 10-day and 21-day moving averages.
Should the stock fail to hold those levels, we must consider lower prices. Specifically, I’ll be watching last month’s low near $18.50, followed by $16.67 to $17.78 — the 61.8% and 50% retracements of the current rally.
Below all of those levels and the gap-fill level at $15.35 is in play, followed by the low near $13.