Tesla Rival NIO Beats First-Quarter Estimates

NIO (NIO) - Get Report, the Chinese challenger to Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report in the electric-vehicle market, beat analyst estimates for both earnings and revenue in a tough, coronavirus-marred first quarter.

At last check NIO's stock fell 1.9% to $4.09. For 2020 through Wednesday's close of trading, NIO shares have risen 3.7%. Meantime, Tesla shares were trading off 0.9% at $812.96.

The company known as the Tesla of China reported an adjusted and diluted net loss of 22 cents an American depositary share for the quarter.

That came in stronger than the loss of 33 cents a share that analysts had expected, with factories across China recently resuming production after a long shutdown amid government efforts to contain the deadly virus.

NIO's revenue for the first quarter weighed in at $193.8 million, a decline of nearly 16% from the year-earlier quarter and a drop of more than 51% from the fourth quarter of last year.

But NIO's revenue for the quarter beat the forecast of analysts surveyed by FactSet, who had estimated $180.3 million.

NIO reported vehicle deliveries for the quarter of 3,838, down 3.8% from 3,989 during first-quarter 2019.

But NIO said second-quarter sales activity has surged, with the lifting of China's coronavirus lockdown, with a jump in deliveries in April.

In a statement on its quarterly results, NIO said it delivered 3,155 vehicles in April, more than double the figure for March.

The China-based EV maker said it now expected to deliver between 9,500 and 10,000 cars in the second quarter, which would set a company record.