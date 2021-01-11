NIO Jumps Following Reveal of Tesla-Competing Sedan in China

NIO gains after the Chinese electric carmaker unveils its first sedan, putting it in direct, nose-to-nose competition with current EV market leader Tesla.

Shares of Chinese electric carmaker NIO (NIO) - Get Report gained on Monday after the company unveiled its first battery-powered sedan, putting it in direct, nose-to-nose competition with current EV market leader Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report.

NIO shares were up nearly 9% in premarket trading in New York on Monday after the company unveiled its new all-electric sedan, the ET7, at a company event in Chengdu on Saturday.

NIO also launched a bigger volume battery pack that can improve driving range, an upgraded autopilot system and the second iteration of its battery-swap station, a concept whereby people can change the battery in their vehicle rather than re-charge it.

The ET7 offers two battery options, 70 kWh and 100 kWh, that provide a range of 311 miles and 435 miles, respectively. By late 2022, there also will be a 150 kWh battery version that will go 620 miles on a single charge, according to the company.

The ET7 starts at 448,000 yuan ($69,193) before government subsidies. Deliveries will start from the first quarter of 2022.

NIO’s electric sedan puts it nose-to-nose with Tesla, which last year sold more than 120,000 of its best-selling Model 3 vehicles in China. The Palo Alto, Calif.-based Tesla also started selling its roomier China-made Model Y SUV on Jan. 1, which starts from 339,900 yuan.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said the Model Y has the potential to outsell all other vehicles it makes.

At the same time, Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives expects that strong demand for EVs in China reinforced by strong sales numbers from Tesla, Xpeng (XPEV) - Get Report, Li Auto (LI) - Get Report, Baidu (BIDU) - Get Report and NIO will leave room for all electric carmakers.

“For this year we are seeing a tidal wave-like surge of EV demand globally with our expectations that EV vehicles ramp from ~3% of total auto sales today to 10% by 2025,” Ives wrote in a note, adding that EV sales “can potentially double in the region over the next few years given the pent-up demand for EV vehicles across all price points.”

To be sure, NIO is coming off a stellar 2020.

In the early months of last year, NIO appeared to be running out of cash having spent heavily on marketing and sales support for its ES8 and ES6 electric SUVs. But in April, it received a $1 billion investment from entities led by the municipal government of Hefei and in July, a $1.5 billion credit line from Chinese banks, according to Bloomberg.

Shares of NIO were up 8.86% at $64.14 in trading in New York. The stock finished 2020 up 1,112%, with the company reporting gross positive margins after delivering 43,728 vehicles last year.