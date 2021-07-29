Nikola Stock Tumbles: DoJ Preps Fraud Charges Against Former CEO Trevor Milton

Nikola (NKLA) - Get Report shares fell sharply Thursday amid reports that founder and former CEO Trevor Milton will face fraud charges filed by federal prosecutors later this morning.

The U.S. Justice Department said Milton, who left Nikola in September of 2020, made fraudulent statements about the electric truckmaker's product and technology development between November 2019 and September 2020, according to multiple media reports.

In September of that year, analysts at Hindenburg Research, a noted short-seller, published a note accusing the electric-truck startup of being "an intricate fraud built on dozens of lies."

Milton, who was replaced by former General Motors' GM vice chairman Stephen Girsky, was accused by Hindenburg of orchestrating an "intricate fraud built on dozens of lies", citing data from phone calls, text messages and emails that it says detail dozens of false statements

Hindenburg also claims Milton hyped his company's battery technology after becoming aware of issues related to a planned acquisition in October of last year, all of which the 39-year old entrepreneur has strenuously denied even as reports emerged of a Securities and Exchange Commission investigation and a Department of Justice probe into the claims.

Nikola shares were marked 7.33% lower in pre-market trading Thursday immediately following news of the Milton charges to indicate an opening bell price of $13.15 each. The stock traded as high as $66 each in June of 2020.

In April of last year, industry veteran Jesse Schneider, who was hired as the group's vice president of hydrogen and fuel cell technologies in 2018, left Nikola to found a "fast-moving startup to fuel ZEV vehicles" based in California.

Fuel cells using hydrogen extracted from water using electrolysis are seen by some analysts as key to the transport industry's clean-energy ambitions and the government's desire to lower carbon emissions.