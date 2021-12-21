Skip to main content
December 21, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Hindenburg Research Reacts to Nikola Founder Being Charged With Fraud
Hindenburg Research Reacts to Nikola Founder Being Charged With Fraud
Publish date:

Nikola to Pay $125M to Settle SEC Charges

Nikola agreed to pay $125 million to settle civil charges that it misled investors about its technological advancements.
Author:

Nikola  (NKLA) - Get Nikola Corporation Report agreed to pay $125 million to settle civil charges that it misled investors about its technological advancements.

Under the terms of the agreement, Nikola neither admits nor denies the findings of a Securities and Exchange Commission investigation. 

The Phoenix-based electric-vehicle maker will pay the fine to the SEC in five installments over two years. 

"We are pleased to bring this chapter to a close as the company has now resolved all government investigations," Nikola said in a statement. 

In July 2021, Nikola's founder and former chief executive, Trevor Milton, was charged in federal court in Manhattan with making fraudulent statements about the company's product and technology development between November 2019 and September 2020.

TheStreet Recommends

In September 2020, analysts at Hindenburg Research, a noted short-seller, had published a note calling the electric-truck startup "an intricate fraud built on dozens of lies."

Hindenburg had cited data from phone calls, text messages and emails that it said detailed false statements.

Milton had denied the charges. He left the company in September 2020 and was succeeded by former General Motors  (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report Vice Chairman Stephen Girsky.

Short sellers bet that a stock's price will drop. They borrow shares and sell them, hoping to buy the shares back at a lower price and return them to the lender, pocketing the difference. 

Nikola shares at last check were trading little changed at $9.24.

Jim Cramer Won’t Buy Micron Tech or Monsanto, Likes Big Name Biotechs
MARKETS
MU

Micron Stock Surges After Q1 Earnings Beat; Sees Chip Shortage Easing Next Year

5 ETFs to Buy If You Like Nike's Third-Quarter Earnings
MARKETS
NKE

Nike Stock Jumps After Q2 Earnings Beat, Supply Chain Optimism; Direct, Sales Impress

1
G

What Is Gross Margin? Definition, How to Calculate, Example & FAQ

Standing Desk Lead
PERSONAL FINANCE
GOOGLUBERAMZN

Amazon’s Best Home Office Deals This Month

KLA Tencor
INVESTING
KLACINTCMU

KLA Upgraded to Overweight by Wells Fargo on Fundamentals

Micron Lead
INVESTING
MUNKECTXS

Premarket Movers Tuesday: Micron, Nike and Nvidia Rise

Marriage Benefits
Sponsored Story

Getting Married? Learn About 7 Tax Advantages

Why Chinese Tech Giants Are Embracing The Metaverse Despite State Media Warnings
INVESTING
AAPLMSFTGOOGL

Nasdaq 19,000, Apple and Microsoft at $3 Trillion and Metaverse Mania