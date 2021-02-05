TheStreet
Nikola, Qualcomm, Tesla: Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

TheStreet's weekly guide to upgrades, downgrades and price-target changes includes Nikola, Qualcomm and Tesla.
Analysts were busy this week, upgrading and changing their price targets for a variety of companies.

Upgrades

Nikola  (NKLA) - Get Report was upgraded to neutral from underperform by a Wedbush analyst, who also raised his price target on the electric truck maker to $25 from $15.

Kohl's  (KSS) - Get Report was upgraded to outperform from market perform by analysts at Cowen, who also raised their price target on department store chain to $52 a share from $39.

Palo Alto Networks  (PANW) - Get Report was upgraded to outperform from neutral by a Credit Suisse analyst, who raised his price target on the cybersecurity company to $425 from $385. 

Micron Technology  (MU) - Get Report received a double upgrade to buy from sell from Citigroup analysts,who raised their price target on the chipmaker by $65 to $100 per share. Deutsche Bank also boosted its price target by $10 to $85 a share, while RBC Capital Markets raised its price target by $26 to $83 per share

Several Wall Street analysts lifted their one-year price targets for Google parent Alphabet  (GOOGL) - Get Report after the company's fourth-quarter earnings beat estimates. Susquehanna's Shyam Patil, for example, lifted his target to a Wall Street-high of $3,000 from $2,000.

Downgrades

Stitch Fix  (SFIX) - Get Report was downgraded to hold from buy by Stifel analyst Lamont Williams, who raised his price target to $83 from $64 on the online apparel retailer to reflect the stock’s recent surge.

Qualcomm  (QCOM) - Get Report was downgraded by Citi analyst Christopher Danely to neutral from buy. Danely also lowered his price target on the mobile-phone chipmaker to $165 a share from $194.

Price Target Changes

Piper Sandler analyst Alex Potter increased his Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Report price target to a new Wall Street-high $1,200 per share, noting that Tesla “fireworks aren’t over” yet.

